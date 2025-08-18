Spanish government reminds workers that they are entitled to paid leave during heatwaves in certain circumstances

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 14:25 Share

The heatwave that has been experienced in Spain since 3 August, which is expected to last for at least a few more days, has prompted the Ministry of Labour to remind workers of a recent measure incorporated in the workers' statute.

Minister Yolanda Díaz said that exposure to high temperatures in the workplace should not pose a risk to the health of workers. "The temperature in industrial premises and warehouses should be between 14 and 25C and between 17 and 27C in offices," she wrote on her X profile (formerly Twitter).

The Ministry of Labour also said that, when an amber or red Aemet alert is issued for adverse weather, the outdoor working day can be reduced or modified. Those workers who cannot go to their workplace are entitled to "four days of paid weather leave".

This allowance can be used by people who work outdoors as well as by workers who are exposed to extreme temperatures on their way to work.

In the event that the four days are used up, the leave can be extended, although, in this case, the company could apply a temporary suspension of the contract or reduce the working day on the grounds of "force majeure" circumstances.

This measure was adopted in the wake of the 'Dana' (cold drop) disaster at the end of October 2024, which left many workers unable to get to their jobs due to traffic cuts, flooded roads, cut-off areas and other dangers. Royal decree-law 8/2024 of 28 November amended article 37.3 of the workers' statute to incorporate this new type of paid leave. It specifies that "up to four days may be requested due to the impossibility of accessing the workplace or travelling to get there", provided that the restrictions or bans on travel are imposed by the authorities. Included are also those cases "when there is serious and imminent risk", "arising from a catastrophe or an adverse meteorological phenomenon".