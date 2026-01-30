Spain green politics: government pledges 74 million euros for projects in ten regions

The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has selected 42 recycling, reuse and eco-design projects linked to renewable energies, which will receive 74 million euros in public aid to boost the circular economy in the sector.

Ten of Spain's regions will receive funds within this framework. Castilla-La Mancha leads in terms of the number of projects (eight and investment of 14 million euros), followed by Andalucía (eight and 12 million euros), the Basque Country (seven and 14 million) and Catalonia (five and 7.7 million).

Castilla y León, Madrid and Valencia, with three projects each, as well as Aragón with two and Extremadura and Navarre with one each will also benefit from this aid.

The initiative is part of the first call of the Renocicla programme, which aims to improve the management of renewable equipment throughout its useful life, from its design to the recovery of materials for new industrial uses.

Photovoltaic panel processing and battery management

The selected projects mainly involve the treatment of photovoltaic solar panels, as well as the management and recycling of lithium and lithium-ion batteries. New facilities for reusing wind turbine blades and other components from wind farms will also receive support.

Several of the funded initiatives focus on research to improve recycling and material recovery processes. One even explores the feasibility of reusing wind turbine blades as catamaran skates, an innovative idea that seeks new uses for this type of waste.

Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía (IDAE) manages this aid, which is now in the provisional phase of processing. Over the coming weeks, companies can submit additional documentation during a public comment period, which could increase the final number of approved projects.

The grants are non-repayable. The contracting authority studies each proposal's technical quality, economic feasibility and level of innovation. All projects must also meet strict environmental requirements.