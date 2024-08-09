Government confirms third Galician dead in sinking of Spanish fishing boat off the Falklands

EP Friday, 9 August 2024, 14:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The government has confirmed that the third Spaniard to die in the wreck of the fishing vessel 'Argos Georgia' is a resident of Noia (A Coruña), who until now had been on the list of missing persons.

Specifically, the UK Foreign Office has reported that the identification of the bodies of the three Spaniards who lost their lives in the shipwreck in July has been completed, after several reports in recent days suggested that among the bodies found was that of a resident of Noia who was reported missing.

Finally, the deceased Spaniards are from Vigo, Baiona and Noia. The fourth Spanish sailor who is still missing is from Ribeira. In addition, four Galicians have survived the tragedy.

The government delegation in Galicia has indicated that the British authority has issued provisional death certificates in order to proceed to authorise repatriation, although the specific date on which this will take place is still unknown.

"The government delegate has already informed the families and the Xunta de Galicia," the delegation added in a statement sent to the media.

This follows the sinking of the fishing vessel Argos Georgia off the Falkland Islands on 23 July, which resulted in nine deaths, 14 survivors and four missing.

Among these, four of the people who survived were Galicians, while one is still missing and three of the bodies rescued were residents of the region.