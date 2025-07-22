Which foods will rise the most in the price this summer and how you can save money without sacrificing quality

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 16:34 Compartir

The heat of the summer in Spain hits both the thermometer and the wallet. According to the latest economic forecasts, several basic grocery items are expected to undergo a price increase in July and August. The reasons for this are several: drought, higher transport costs and high seasonal demand. Under the given circumstances, more and more families are looking for ways to save up money without compromising the quality of the food they put on the table.

Among the products with the highest expected rises are seasonal fruits such as watermelons, melons and cherries. The drought crisis and early harvests have reduced production. Olive oil maintains its price increase, although this fluctuates from year to year. In addition, refrigerated products such as sodas and ice cream are also expected to become more expensive, driven by high demand.

According to data published in June 2025, fresh fruit tops the list of price increases, with a year-on-year rise of 21.7%, followed by eggs (15.3%) and coffee (13.9%). On the other hand, some products such as olive oil and sugar have seen significant price drops: the former has become 32% cheaper and the latter 5.9% cheaper.

Fresh fish, especially blue varieties such as tuna and sardines, also experience price increases during the summer due to the reduction in catches and the high tourist demand in coastal areas. Added to this is the rise in sliced bread, cereals and processed products that depend on wheat, the costs of which have risen due to the tension in international markets.

Smart shopping tactics

Applying smart tactics when shopping can make a difference. Experts recommend planning the weekly menu and keeping a list to avoid impulse purchases; opting for each supermarket chain's brands, which, while maintaining quality, are usually 20-30% cheaper; taking advantage of offers on apps and the web, where discounts not visible in shops are published; buying perishable products (fruit, meat, bread) at the end of the day when they are on sale and remembering that frozen foods preserve nutrients well and help to avoid waste.

With these measures, you can counteract the impact of inflation: even if fruit is 21% more expensive, opting for frozen foods, in-house brands or evening sales helps keep the price down. Small everyday decisions can reduce spending without sacrificing quality this summer.