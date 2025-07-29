Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Geography

The tiny bridge in Spain that fascinates the British press: 'Cross it and you move an hour into the future'

At just 3.2 metres long and 1.45 metres wide it is the world's shortest linking two countries and, as a result, it has made the headlines in newspapers such as the Daily Express

Irene Toribio

Extremadura

Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 18:57

In a small border village in the Spanish region of Extremadura stands the shortest international bridge in the world. The El Marco bridge links Spain with Portugal, crossing a physical, cultural and time border. Its peculiarity has caught the attention of British media, such as the Daily Express, the headline of which said that "you can cross an hour into the future", due to time difference between the two European countries.

This bridge connects the Spanish side of El Marco (in the municipality of La Codosera, Badajoz province) with the Portuguese side in Arronches (Alentejo).

At just 3.2 metres long and 1.45 metres wide, it connects two different countries and time zones, as it crosses over the quiet Abrilongo river. Locals joke that the river is so narrow during the warmer months that you don't need the bridge and you can just jump over it.

The bridge was rebuilt with EU funds in 2008. The current wooden footbridge replaced an old makeshift structure, which had been used for decades by people on both sides of the border as a daily crossing between Spain and Portugal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Body of elderly British man found by hikers on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown
  3. 3 Marbella dance academy representing Spain triumphs at international event in UK
  4. 4 Over 25,000 Malaga CF fans renew their season tickets ahead of new season
  5. 5 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  6. 6 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  7. 7 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The tiny bridge in Spain that fascinates the British press: 'Cross it and you move an hour into the future'

The tiny bridge in Spain that fascinates the British press: &#039;Cross it and you move an hour into the future&#039;