V-16 emergency beacon: DGT clarification for obligations of motorcyclists and multi-vehicle homes

This device has replaced the requirement to display hazard warning triangles for any roadside incident as of 1 January 2026, but doubts remain for some road users

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 15:09

Hazard warning triangles on Spain's roads became a thing of the past on 1 January. In their place, the so-called V-16 devices, a small yellow, flashing beacon that must be placed on the roof of the vehicle in the event of a breakdown or accident on the road, have become mandatory.

This system emits a high-intensity, 360° light that flashes intermittently and automatically connects to the DGT 3.0 platform to alert other drivers and traffic systems in the vicinity of the incident.

But what about motorcycles? Does the obligation also extend to their riders?

The DGT (Spain's Directorate General of Traffic) clarifies that the V-16 device is not compulsory for motorcycles, although its use is recommended "due to its advantages in terms of safety and signalling incidents on the road".

If used on motorbikes, the DGT recommends placing it on the fuel tank (the highest and most central position), on the seat or rear bag (ideal if the motorbike has such storage) or on the mirror bar.

What happens if there's more than one car at home?

In the case of having several cars at home, the DGT clarifies that it is mandatory to carry the warning beacon when the vehicles are being driven, therefore "there's no issue with transferring it from one vehicle to another, as long as they aren't being driven simultaneously".

Similarly, for collectors of classic and vintage cars, it is only compulsory to have this device in the vehicle being driven at any given time.

Rental cars

In the case of vehicle rental companies, the leasing company or the long-term lessee is responsible for providing the device unless, through an express contractual agreement, that responsibility is assumed by the lessee.

Likewise, when selling a vehicle, the DGT points out that the seller is not required to include the V-16 beacon in the deal. "At any given time, the registered owner is responsible for equipping the vehicle with a V-16. So, when ownership is transferred, this becomes the responsibility of the new owner."

