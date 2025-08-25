Death of young man with cerebral palsy leads to discovery of illegal care in southeast of Spain

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Elche Monday, 25 August 2025, 13:32 Share

The death of a 34-year-old man with cerebral palsy in Elche in the southeast of Spain has uncovered a clandestine business linked to the care of dependent people and people with intellectual disabilities. The business owners were allegedly a couple, 58 and 48, who had no licences to operate. The property, which they were renting without the landlord being aware of their activity, was discovered in absolutely unsanitary conditions.

Smell of excrement and urine, rubbish, animals in the rooms, electrical appliances and food in poor condition: these were some of the deplorable conditions in which the residents lived, in exchange for the 35-40 euros which their families would pay per day.

The centre lacked a licence and any social and healthcare measures. According to the Elche Local Police, this illegal activity could have been ongoing since 2016, moving through various homes until it was currently being carried out clandestinely in this rented property.

The investigation was launched following the death of a 34-year-old resident with cerebral palsy. Inside the house, the police found several people with intellectual disabilities, with Down's syndrome, autism and other neurological diseases, some of them in a serious state of vulnerability.

During the search, the police verified the poor state and deficiencies of the property. Food was preserved in poor conditions, with a serious risk of cross-contamination. Electrical appliances were not well maintained. In addition, a large number of dogs and cats were found inside the rooms. All animals lacked documentation and health checks.

In addition to not having a municipal licence or administrative authorisation, the business owners had no civil liability insurance and did not possess the necessary professional qualifications.

In view of the serious irregularities detected, the Local Police of Elche and the regional government's police proceeded to the immediate sealing and closure of the business, re-housing the residents with their relatives, who stated that they were unaware of the living conditions.

The case has been reported to the labour inspectorate, to the regional ministry of health and to Elche town hall. Social services have been asked to immediately assess the need for assistance for the residents and their families.