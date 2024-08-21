The 'crutch' method: How mobile phones are stolen from unsuspecting tourists at bars and restaurants in Spain

David Maroto Valencia Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 17:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A roaming serial mobile phone thief in Spain who would steal the devices from people dining at bar and restaurant terraces has been arrested in Alicante on the Costa Blanca

According to National Police, the man used the method known as the "crutch" to commit the thefts. This method consists of covering the hand with clothing, a newspaper, any document or folder, in order to hide the object they want to steal from the victim's sight, while they generate a distraction by asking something or pretending to stumble, quickly fleeing from the place by making some excuse.

The police investigation started after a series of reports were made of thefts of mobile phones from various bars and restaurants in Alicante, with the thefts being committed in the same way and with similar descriptions given of the alleged perpetrator. Police investigated seven incidents in total.

Officers started to track the offender and discovered he acted in similar locations and at similar times, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old Romanian national, who has a long criminal record for similar offences. He is due to appear before the courts in Alicante.