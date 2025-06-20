These are Spain's best water parks for summer 2025

Ana I. Martínez Madrid Friday, 20 June 2025, 16:14 Compartir

Zoom WARNER BEACH PARK, SAN MARTÍN DE LA VEGA, MADRID

The new season has already begun at Parque Warner Beach. Located next to Parque Warner Madrid, this themed aquatic space combines water leisure with the universes of DC and Hanna-Barbera, spanning more than 13 water attractions.

Anyone, regardless of age, can enjoy this site, because it offers a variety of attractions for the whole family: from high-speed slides for the more adventurous to moderate intensity rides and even quiet experiences for the little ones.

Tickets: 38.90 euros (general admission) and 33.90 euros (children of height up to 140cm)

Zoom CARIBE AQUATIC PARK, VILA-SECA, TARRAGONA

Caribe Aquatic Park - this is the most refreshing water park in PortAventura World - offers more than 50,000 square metres of fun, adrenaline and relaxation.

With its unmistakable tropical vibe and offering more than 15 attractions for all ages, it's a great way to beat the heat. Thrill-seekers can take on high-adrenaline adventures like King Khajuna, the second tallest free fall slide in Europe, while those looking to relax can drift along El Río Loco. Younger visitors have their own little paradise at Sésamo Beach and Woody's Lagoon - areas where they can play and explore in complete safety.

Tickets: from 29 euros (11-59 years old); from 25 euros (from 4 to 10 years old and 60+)

Zoom VILLANUEVA DE LA CAÑADA, MADRID

The most emblematic water park in the region of Madrid has just opened its doors with a wide range of leisure activities, refreshing surprises for all ages and everything you need to enjoy a pleasant day out with family and friends.

Aquopolis Villanueva de la Cañada offers the dizzying Kangaroa (an attraction with six slides with a height of over 10 metres), Waikiki Jungle (for up to three people together) and a huge children's area with six attractions. Visitors will also find Malibu Beach - the Aquopolis beach area with sand, parasols and sun loungers. There are also VIP areas with Balinese beds scattered across the park.

The 'Sirénidas' experience is a special package for those who want to become real mermaids.

Tickets: 38.90 euros (general admission) and 33.90 euros (children of height under 140cm); children of height under 100cm go for free.

Zoom WATER WORLD, LLORET DE MAR, GIRONA

This year, Water World on the Costa Brava celebrates its 40th anniversary. The park opened on 12 July 1985 and was the first water park in Catalonia. With a surface area of 150,000 square metres, it has 35 attractions and a maximum capacity of 6,000 visitors a day.

New this season is the Double Tornado WAVE 60, which takes visitors on a breathtaking ride, during which they will fly down two giant vertical walls and experience thrilling spins and the adrenaline of a 100% incline.

In addition, the park is expanding its VIP areas, incorporating a Fast Pass system and renovating the Rafting River with music and lights for an even more immersive experience.

Tickets: 40 euros (height over 120cm) and 22 euros (height under 120cm)

Zoom AQUALANDIA, BENIDORM, ALICANTE

Aqualandia is also celebrating 40 years of fun! The water park in Benidorm opened its doors in 1985 as the only complex of its kind in Europe.

The park has more than 20 attractions: Los Rápidos, Pistas Blandas, Verti-Go and Cyclone, among others. Verti-Go is the highest capsule slide in the world, while Cyclone holds the record for the longest water roller coaster in Europe.

The park offers extreme adrenaline to the visitors who seek it and more relaxed experiences to children and families. Adventureland is the area dedicated to the youngest ones.

To celebrate its 40th birthday, Aqualandia is launching a new children's attraction: Jungle Kids. This area will have a set of 6 slides of different heights.

Tickets: 37 euros (adults) and 30 euros (children 4-12 and over 65s)

Zoom SIAM PARK, COSTA ADEJE, SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE

Siam Park is perhaps the best known out of this list, because, for some, it is the best water park in the world. Located in Tenerife, it boasts impressive rides for all ages in lush surroundings that transport visitors to exotic Thai villas.

Whether you're looking for thrills, family fun or just to cool off and relax, this water park offers all kinds of experiences. You can even rent some of its impressive cabins to enjoy the park your way.

The more daring can try slides such as Tower of Power (28-metre-high and a speed of up to 80km/h) or Saifa (a dizzying ride that starts at 82 metres high and features 360-degree turns, lifts and crossings along the park's longest slide - an epic 306 metres in length). Families can enjoy the whimsical Lost City, Coco Beach or the thrilling wave pool The Wave Palace.

This summer, the park is once again launching Siam Night. From 1 July and throughout July and August, the park will be open from Tuesday to Saturday to offer a unique experience under the stars, transforming the venue into a dreamlike setting with light and sound effects, cocktails, live DJs and a great atmosphere.

Tickets: 44 euros (12 years and over) and 32 euros (3-11); Siam Night, 48 euros and 36 euros

Zoom AGUA MÁGICA, SEVILLE

Seville's water park, Agua Mágica, is part of the Isla Mágica amusement park.

Located in the heart of the city, the park has just opened a new aquatic area of 5,600 square metres, with more toilets, a restaurant and a new attraction area that is divided into two: Turquoise Lagoon - a space designed for the little ones, with jets, waterfalls and adapted games - and the Temple of the Gems - a set of different types of slides (Azurite, Sapphire, Jade, Agate and Amber River) ending in a shallow pool.

Of course, the old slides are still there. In Agua Mágica, you can take a dizzying ride on one of the latest generation water slides or take a leisurely ride in a giant ring on the waters of Río Lento.

Agua Mágica also has El Arrecife - a family pool with ring games and a zip line, as well as an area for the little ones, with fun water games and a relaxation area.

Tickets: 12.90 euros (plus the entrance to Isla Mágica)

Zoom BAHIA PARK ALGECIRAS, CADIZ

Bahía Park Algeciras has attractions for all ages, green areas with tropical vegetation and themed spaces.

Young children can have a blast in the park's dedicated kids' area, with mini slides, dinosaurs, floating mascots and interactive games. For thrill-seekers, there's Gran Niágara - the park's most iconic slide; Snake Hole - a plunge into total darkness; Water Race - a fun water-based race; El Grito - the fastest slide; and Zig-Zag - a twisting family-friendly ride.

Families can also go to the Jurassic River, surrounded by dinosaurs, or unwind in the largest jacuzzi in Andalucía. And don't miss out on the children's entertainment across the park, with beloved characters and high-energy dance shows on the wave pool stage.

Tickets: 28.50 euros and 20.50 euros (up to 140cm)

Zoom AQUOPLIS, CULLERA, VALENCIA

Aquopolis Cullera - the aquatic park par excellence of the Ribera Baja, on the Valencian coast - also celebrates 40 years of existence. For this reason, the company has prepared several surprises and novelties for this summer.

The water park has improved its rest areas, with hammocks and new VIP spaces focused on a more exclusive stay in the park. In addition, together with the recent addition of the MAGIC Race attraction (three slides with three simultaneous launches, light effects and spins), Aquopolis Cullera offers exciting experiences for both adults and children such as Black Hole, Calypso, Amazonia River or the fun wave pool.

To mark the 40th anniversary, a special programme, with a DJ in the wave pool, foam parties and a flashmob, has been created for visitors.

Tickets: 32.95 euros and 26.95 euros (up to 140cm); children under 100cm enter for free

Zoom LUSIBERIA, BADAJOZ

The summer season has got off to a strong start in Extremadura, with the opening of Lusiberia - the only water park in the region.

Located in Badajoz, just a few minutes from the city centre, Lusiberia invites families, tourists and water park lovers from Spain and Portugal to immerse themselves in a fun environment for everyone.

With a wave pool, slides, a lagoon, a children's areas, green areas and a beach bar surrounded by shade and comfort, this water park of 90,000 square metres combines leisure and family activities.

Tickets: 17 euros and 10.50 euros (5 to 11 years old)

Zoom AQUABRAVA, ROSES, GIRONA

Aquabrava is not a huge water park, but it does have the largest wave pool in Europe (5,000 square metres). In addition, the Río Tranquilo has undergone a fun and surprising renovation.

The extreme zone Aquaxjump has also been expanded with a new vertiginous slide: Vanillablue.

At the same time, the park is a real paradise for the little ones, who can visit Tropic Island and Pirate Island, where they can play with mini slides, wave pools and a pirate ship. Let us not forget the Oasis pool - an idyllic space surrounded by palm trees and greenery, with an in-water bar and mural decoration by the artist Diana Taubin.

Tickets: 40 euros and 23 euros (up to 120cm and over 65s)

Zoom AQUASIERRA, VILLAFRANCA DE CÓRDOBA, CÓRDOBA

Aquasierra is one of the most highly valued areas for leisure in Cordoba. This water park has been designed for the enjoyment of all audiences in a natural and safe environment.

Among its main attractions are slides for all ages, family and children's pools, rest areas and restaurants.

The park has emblematic attractions such as Kamikaze, Black Hole, Rio Bravo Grande or the classic Soft Tracks, ideal for sharing moments with friends and family.

Tickets: 17 euros; 15 euros (between 125 and 140cm and over 65s); 12 euros (between 90 and 125cm); children of height under 90 cm enter for free

Zoom AQUOPOLIS COSTA DORADA, LA PINEDA, TARRAGONA

Aquopolis La Pineda, which this year celebrates 38 years, is one of the benchmarks of holiday leisure for national tourism from Aragon, the Basque Country, Navarre and La Rioja, and also for international tourism, with visitors mostly from the UK, Ireland and the south of France.

Visitors can enjoy more than 20 attractions of varying intensity, relaxation areas, themed pools such as the iconic wave pool and a wide range of catering services and green areas to relax between dips.

In addition, the youngest visitors will find areas designed specifically for them, with attractions that guarantee safety and fun in equal measure.

Tickets: 36.90 euros and 27.90 euros (up to 140cm); children under 140cm enter for free

Zoom SENDAVIVA, ARGUEDAS, NAVARRA

Not exclusively a water park, Sendaviva combines rides, nature, shows and now - water.

The newly added water slides include Los Rápidos, which has four slides of more than 100 metres, with an exit from a height of 14 metres, and Roko Urtsua - a water experience that combines climbing and sliding down four water slides.

The park also features the Splash - an attraction with geysers, different vertical water jets and a spiral slide; The Water Maze, The Water Battle, the Boomers and the Lake Boats.

Tickets: 31 euros and 23 euros (between 5 and 11 years old); children under the age of 4 enter for free