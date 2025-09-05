Aemet issues weather alert ahead of weekend and warns of sudden temperature drops, heavy rain and thunderstorms in these areas

Daniel Domínguez Madrid Friday, 5 September 2025, 11:25 Share

The heatwave in Spain is over. A weather trough has reached the country with the start of September, bringing a change in temperatures and even sparking some strong storms, although not throughout the entire country.

The northern third of the Spanish mainland has already been hit by this new front entering from the north-west. However, the rest of the country continues with typical summer temperatures, although not as high as those during the heatwave.

So September is experiencing an unstable start, which will characterise the first weekend of the month, as announced by state meteorological agency Aemet.

Heavy showers

Areas that, until now, have been spared from the rains may experience episodes of "heavy showers" this weekend. On Friday, the coast of Tarragona and Castellón may even be affected by storms. Galicia and the Bay of Biscay, which have suffered the consequences of this front in the last few days, will be spared from the rain this Friday.

The eastern interior of the country will see the worst part of this rainy

Predicción para el resto de la semana:

Esta tarde probables chubascos fuertes en el extremo noreste peninsular.



Viernes: probables chubascos fuertes con tormenta en el litoral de Tarragona y Castellón.



Sábado: chubascos fuertes ocasionales en el interior este peninsular.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/h1RjilL2NH — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 4, 2025

spell on Saturday. Occasional heavy showers "are expected in Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha and the eastern part of the regions of Madrid and Castilla y León".

As for Sunday, the rains will again affect Galicia, but not only. Showers will also be present "in the western half of the peninsular", with the west of Castilla y León and Extremadura being the main areas affected by this instability which will close the first week of September.

Highly changeable temperatures

The west and north of the Spanish mainland will experience a sharp change in temperatures throughout the weekend. Friday will be similar to Thursday in Galicia and Cantabria, with maximum temperatures of around 25C. Temperatures in the rest of the country will reach up to 30C. The same highs are expected on Saturday.

"Summer temperatures throughout the country," announced Aemet for Saturday, even in those areas where the aforementioned occasional showers are forecast.

This swing in temperatures will culminate on Sunday with a "marked drop" in the west of the Spanish mainland. Minimum temperatures will not experience as sharp a drop, as they will stay closer to 15C. However, a drop of up to 10C in maximum temperatures is expected in Extremadura.

On the other hand, temperatures are expected to rise slightly on the Mediterranean coast this weeked.