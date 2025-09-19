Ten myths about cats that need to be dispelled

José Carlos Castillo Madrid Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:49 Share

There are approximately one billion cats worldwide, big and small, of which more than 350 million are domestic. In Spain alone, there are an estimated more than six million feline companions in our homes. These furballs frequently grab all the attention both on social media and in many of the main tourist destinations around the world - for instance, who doesn't travel to the Turkish city of Istanbul and enjoy petting some of the thousands of cats that populate its streets?

However, despite the passion they inspire, they remain quite the mystery: many preconceived (and erroneous) ideas circulate around these animals, regarded as mystical guardians from the times of Ancient Egypt. Which is the most widespread misconception? That they are surly and unsociable. Here we debunk this and other myths:

Myth 1: they are solitary by nature

Cases of separation anxiety from their owners are common and, on a more anecdotal level, videos abound of cats freaking out whenever their trusted human closes the bathroom or bedroom door on them. Yes, it could be argued that this only happens because these cats have been domesticated, so they've grown accustomed to the presence of people, but stray cats also tend to form colonies with a strong social hierarchy. The definitive proof that this is a myth? Some cats make friends with other species (including dogs).

Myth 2: If they rub up against you, it means they want something

If a cat rubs against our legs, it is not just to get our attention or food. By doing so, the cat is marking its territory by releasing pheromones from its facial glands (imperceptible to the human nose) and letting us know that we are part of its safe space. Experts also consider it a sign of affection, similar to the subtle head-butts cats sometimes give us when we hold them in our laps.

Myth 3: If they purr or knead, it means they are happy

Purring (that continuous, vibrating sound) usually indicates that the cat is at ease, but not exclusively. Sometimes it is used to express fear or pain. Furthermore, the 'kneading' or 'making biscuits' behaviour (harking back to when they were kittens and they massaged their mother's tummy to express her milk) can be due to a stressful situation, such as the arrival of a new pet in the home.

Myth 4: You can't train them

Although dogs demonstrate a greater facility or predisposition to learn certain tricks or behavioural patterns, cats are also perfectly capable of performing them. In the hands of an expert, they can learn to sit, lie down, roll over and so on. They can also learn to avoid certain surfaces for scratching their claws and to cope with situations that are normally traumatic for them, such as visits to the v-e-t.

Myth 5: They always land on their feet

No, cats do not have nine lives (a belief rooted in Ancient Egypt, as these animals were associated with the reincarnation of Ra, the sun god). Consequently, it is not wise to rely on their ability to emerge unscathed from the most dangerous situations. While they can survive falls from considerable heights thanks to their gracefulness and reflexes, most of these falls are fatal, which is why many shelters require the installation of nets on apartment windows before proceeding with an adoption.

Veterinary clinics such as the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York also point out that many feline injuries (sprains, fractures and so forth) are caused by falls from a low height, when the cat doesn't have time to react and land properly.

Myth 6: They hate water

Trying to bathe a cat is a traumatic experience for both the animal and its human. However, during kittenhood, they often find water a source of entertainment. Furthermore, there are breeds such as the Turkish Van that not only love water, but are also excellent swimmers.

Myth 7: Pregnant women cannot live with cats

Doctors are clear on this: any pregnant woman is more likely to contract toxoplasmosis from handling raw meat or gardening than from contact with a cat. Nevertheless, preventive measures such as having someone else empty the litter box daily are recommended.

Myth 8: They can see in complete darkness

Cats' eyes are designed to see in low-light conditions (as the shape of their pupils allows more light in), but they cannot do so when it's completely dark. In this respect, it is also said that they are nocturnal animals when in fact they are crepuscular (twilight): they sleep during the night - admittedly, with some sporadic wakefulness - and are more active at dusk and dawn.

Myth 9: Indoor cats contract no infectious diseases

Experts from the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA in the US, the world's largest register of pedigree cats) deny this: an indoor cat is more exposed to germs circulating in the air indoors or brought in on our clothes (hence the importance of removing our shoes when entering the house). They can also contract infectious diseases by ingesting carrier insects.

Myth 10: They love milk

After weaning, cats actually become lactose intolerant. Felines unaccustomed to lactose may experience digestive problems such as bloating, diarrhoea or gas. Film classics such as The Aristocats are responsible for this misconception.