Telefónica's headquarters in Madrid. EP
Crime

Telefónica investigates alleged hacking of Movistar database containing 22 million customer records

Cyber security company HackManack, which first warned about the case, said that the data theft "includes sensitive details such as full names, national ID numbers, mobile phone numbers, service plans and status updates

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Madrid

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:08

The Spanish telecom giant Telefónica is investigating an alleged cybercrime affecting Movistar's systems after a hacker going by the nickname 'Dedale' claimed to have illicitly accessed 22 million customer records.

The hacker, who has already leaked a database with a million records as a demonstration, has managed to enter the multinational's databases in Peru. Although the exact number of users concerned is not known at the moment, sources within the company suggest that there could be several hundred thousand. The data released by 'Dedale' all belong to Peruvian customers. However, the possibility that the hacker has also obtained information on users in other countries where Movistar operates has not been ruled out.

Security company HackManack, which first warned about the case, said that the information theft "includes sensitive details such as full names, national ID numbers, mobile phone numbers, service plans and status updates".

In mid-April, Telefónica sold its subsidiary in Peru, which is in insolvency proceedings, for around 900,000 euros to Argentinian company Integra Tec International. The Spanish multinational's technicians have not yet been able to determine whether 'Dedale' managed to break into the security bases before the sale.

The cybercriminal is apparently asking for a reward of 1,500 dollars (around 1,314 euros at the current exchange rate). According to sources, this is a ridiculously low figure, considering the much higher demands that usually come with this type of blackmail.

