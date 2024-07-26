Talks progress between Socialists and republicans to rule Catalonia

SUR Madrid Friday, 26 July 2024, 11:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A meeting between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and acting Catalan president Pere Aragonès on Wednesday has been considered an important step towards the forming of a new government of Catalonia. Negotiations have been taking place since the regional elections that left no party with a big enough majority to rule without support.

The most-voted party, the PSC - the Catalan branch of Sánchez's Socialist PSOE - hopes to secure the votes of Aragonès' left-wing republican party ERC in favour of investing Socialist Salvador Illa as the next president of the Catalan government (Generalitat).

ERC has urged Sánchez to meet the commitments made when he sought the Catalan party's support for his own investiture as prime minister.

Recently the government has agreed to the transfer of resources to the tune of 1.5 billion euros for the local train network, grants and research and to hand over the management of the minimum basic income benefit (IMV). In the case of an agreement being reached, ERC would put the deal to its membership in a vote.

By giving the PSOE its support, the ERC would prevent self-exiled Carles Puigdemont's Junts, the second most voted party, from trying to form a government.

Amnesty controversy

The negotiations continue as the government's recent amnesty law, designed to benefit those being prosecuted for their involvement in the illegal Catalan independence vote in 2017, comes up against more obstacles.

The courts have already ruled that the law cannot be applied to the leaders involved in the referendum, Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, and now the Supreme Court has passed the case on to the Constitutional court to establish whether the amnesty violates principles in the Spanish Constitution.