Surge in number of migrants arriving by boat to shores of Spain recorded in first half of November

Almudena Santos Madrid Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 20:29

The first half of November has been one of the busiest periods of the year for migrant arrivals in Spain, new figures show. The ministry of the interior released new data on migrant arrivals in the country for 2024, which showed there were more than 54,000 arrivals in the past ten and a half months, most of them in the Canary Islands

The first two weeks of November has been the busiest period this year, with more than 7,000 migrant arrivals, according to the figures. These are the same numbers as last year when the migratory crisis started.

At the start of the month, just after All Saints' Day, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands started to receive a lot more boat arrivals. On El Hierro, for example, in just one weekend nearly 1,600 migrants arrived. These arrivals, far from slowing down, have continued to increase as November has progressed, reaching 7,051. It is three times more than the arrivals recorded at the same time 12 months ago, when 2,78 migrants made the journey.

The Canary Islands, as has been the case since the end of last year, is the region with the highest number of arrivals. Almost 40,000 migrants have arrived in the region, all of them on journeys lasting at least four days aboard a 'patera' small wooden boat.

Meanwhile, the number of people crossing the border into Spanish enclaves from Morocco has also increased compared to figures recorded a year ago. The increase, in particular, has occurred among arrivals in Ceuta, with 126% more arrivals than in 2023. Meanwhile, in Melilla, migrant arrivals are down by 43%, as a result of the agreement signed between the border country and Pedro Sánchez's government.