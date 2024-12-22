Sun, rain, snow or cold? What weather will Santa bring this Christmas week in Spain?

Álvaro Soto Madrid Sunday, 22 December 2024, 07:07

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts a few days of Christmas with a predominance of stable weather, with fog in the western half of the mainland and snow in the Pyrenees. Until the 25th December, persistent moderate rainfall is expected in the northern third of the country and temperatures will generally rise, although from that date onwards the forecast points to more frost and light rainfall in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar. This is the forecast for each day:

From Sunday 22 to Tuesday 24 December: Predominantly stable weather on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands, with fog in the interior of the western half of the country. In the Cantabrian Sea, Pyrenees and upper Ebro, persistent moderate rainfall, which will reach other mountain areas of the northern half of the peninsula in a weaker way. The snow level will drop to around 1,100 metres in the Pyrenees and to 1,300-1,600 metres in the rest of the mountains on Sunday and Monday, before rising again on Tuesday to around 1,400 metres in the eastern Pyrenees and above 1,800 metres in the rest of the mountains. On Monday there could also be precipitation around the Balearic Islands. Temperatures will be on the rise, except for daytime temperatures on Monday, which will drop. Frosts will become less widespread and will be restricted to the mountainous areas and will only appear locally in the interior of the plateau. In the eastern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, there will be a north-westerly wind (north in Ampurdán and Menorca) with very strong gusts. In the Canary Islands, the approach of a 'Dana' weather system will bring instability to the archipelago, with rainfall that could be locally heavy and persistent, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, in the form of snow above 2,000 metres, which from Monday afternoon onwards will be restricted to the western islands. Temperatures will be in decline until Tuesday, when they will rise again. There will be trade winds with very strong gusts in the western islands, which will become more easterly from Monday onwards, reducing their intensity and bringing with them 'calima' sand haze from the Sahara desert.

From Wednesday 25 to Friday 27: Stability continues on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, with the formation of fog in the interior of the country. Weak rains are expected in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar. There will be a predominance of low temperatures, with frosts gaining extension in the flat areas of the interior of the peninsula. Wind from the east, moderate on the coasts, with locally very strong gusts in the Strait of Gibraltar. Stability will increase in the Canary Islands. Weak precipitation is not ruled out in the north of the mountainous islands, with likely thermal rises on Wednesday and falls on Thursday and Friday. Light variable winds, with breezes prevailing.

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29: The most likely scenario, according to Aemet, is a change of weather with the approach of a low that would increase instability on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands, with precipitation in the Mediterranean area and Alboran, more likely in the southern half and the Balearic Islands, less likely in the northwest quadrant of the peninsula. Locally heavy and persistent rainfall is still not ruled out. Frosts will continue in large areas of the interior of the country, less likely in the southern third. Moderate winds from the east on the Mediterranean coast and Alboran, light in the rest. In the Canary Islands, low probability of precipitation in the north of the mountainous islands and temperatures with little change. The main novelty would be the return of the trade winds, initially of moderate intensity.