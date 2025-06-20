When do the summer sales start this year at Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear and the other main fashion chains?

Marina Ortiz Madrid Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:09 Compartir

The summer is almost here, with sunny days marked by outdoor dates and swimming in the sea and pools, among other activities.

A classic every season is the wardrobe renewal. To avoid breaking the bank, people usually wait for seasonal sales and the summer ones are just around the corner.

If you are someone who is looking forward to taking advantage of discounted prices to treat yourself, make sure you don't miss out on the launch of the most famous brands' offers. Keep in mind that dates for online and physical shops may differ.

Although the shops themselves have not officially confirmed the dates yet, some shop assistants have already revealed small secrets here and there on social media.

Below, we tell you when the summer 2025 sales start at some of the most popular shops: Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Parfois and Stradivarius.

When do the sales start at Zara? On the app and website: 25 June

In physical shops: 26 June

When do the Mango sales start? Private sales: 20/21 June

Normal sale: 23 June

When do the Pull & Bear sales start? On the app and website: 25 June

In physical shops: 26 June

When do the sales start at Bershka? On the app and website: 25 June

In physical shops: 26 June

When do the sales start at Parfois? 25 June in online and physical shops

When do the sales start at Stradivarius? On the app and website: 25 June

In physical shops: 26 June

To be sure of the exact date and avoid surprises, check the app or official website of each brand, although these are the dates shared on social media and in the world of fashion.