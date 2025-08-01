The meteor showers are back: when and how to see the Perseids and Delta Aquarids at their best

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 1 August 2025, 10:40 Share

Lovers of astronomy and the night sky are in luck. The peak moments of the most striking astronomical phenomena of the summer will take place in the coming days. We are talking about the Delta Aquarids and the Perseids, two major meteor showers that are visible from Spain. So, when and where can you observe each of these meteor displays? Take note...

The Delta Aquarids

According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the Delta Aquarids meteor shower will be seen between 12 July and 23 August, "reaching its peak around now". The Moon, very close to its crescent [first quarter], will make observations more favourable after midnight, when the shower's radiant will also be rising in the sky.

Where best to observe them? In the southern hemisphere "because their radiant is higher in the sky, but they are also visible in the northern hemisphere with a somewhat lower activity rate", said the IGN.

To observe them, it is recommended to seek out an area not affected by light pollution: "It is preferable to observe from a location with few obstructions to obscure your view (such as buildings, trees or mountains), and not to use optical instruments that limit your field of vision. Although the Delta Aquarids appear to originate from the constellation of Aquarius (hence their name), they can be seen anywhere in the sky. It is best to direct your gaze towards the darker areas, in the opposite direction to the position of the Moon if observing when the Moon is present. The most comfortable option is to lie down and wait for your eyes to adjust to the darkness."

The Perseids

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year around 12 August. The Perseids, also popularly known as the Tears of St. Lawrence due to their peak coinciding with the saint's feast day of 10 August, are visible from all over the northern hemisphere in midsummer.

The speed of these meteors can exceed 50 kilometres per second and their activity rate can reach 200 per hour. The IGN points out that, although their peak activity occurs on the nights of 11 to 13 August, the Perseids typically begin to be seen around 17 July and end around 24 August.

This year, the Perseids will peak on 12 August at around 11pn in Spain. Unfortunately, the Moon will have just passed its full phase, so it will be very bright. "The best times to observe the shower on those days will be just after sunset, before moonrise, or while it is still very low in the sky."

"Their high activity, together with favourable atmospheric conditions for observation during the northern summer, makes the Perseids the most popular and easily observable meteor shower of the year."