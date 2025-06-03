Squatters in Spain: this is the pizza delivery ploy they use to avoid eviction

V.L. Madrid Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 16:47 | Updated 16:53h. Compartir

Squatters are one of the major issues that most worry property owners in Spain, not only the idea of them entering their homes, but also because of the often lengthy and difficult eviction processes.

In recent months there have been various regulations on this problem. However, squatters are increasingly using a variety of techniques to achieve their goal and, above all, to justify their presence in their homes.

They carry out surveillance on a property they have their eye on, or disable locks in order to change them for their own. There is also another method which is not new but some of them are still using.

The pizza strategy

The property portal Idealista first referred to this technique in an article way back in 2022. It is the 'ordering pizza' method which is very easy for the squatters to execute. As highlighted by the company, when squatters are planning to enter a house, they order a takeaway pizza and wait for the delivery person at the doorway to pick it up and ask for the receipt. Idealista explains that 48 hours later the squatters move and when the police arrive, they have the proof that they have already been in the house for some time.

This technique has been used in Spain for many years, as the portal explained that since 2018 several cases have been detected in Catalonia. However, it is a popular strategy in other parts of the country, as witnessed by articles published in different local media.