Astronomy

Spectacular supermoon to be seen for the last time until 2042

The last full moon of this year, also known as the cold or long nights moon, will be bigger and brighter than usual

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Monday, 1 December 2025, 18:32

Going to bed late will be worth it on the night of 4-5 December. That is when the last full moon of the year will appear, with a special feature - an astronomical phenomenon that won't happen again until 2042.

This full moon will be particularly spectacular - larger and brighter than usual. Also known as a supermoon, cold moon or long nights moon, this phenomenon occurs when the Earth's natural satellite is very close to the planet.

The term 'cold moon' is used to mark the beginning of the coldest weeks of the year in the northern hemisphere.

The supermoon will be visible from 12.15am onwards on 5 December. People all over the world will get the chance to see it without any special equipment. However, the best views are in places with minimum light pollution. It is best to look toward the west when it rises or sets, as that is when it appears brightest.

