Spanish royals' official Netherlands visit sees Queen take a seat

SUR Madrid Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid an official visit to the Netherlands this week.

At Wednesday night's banquet in Amsterdam hosted by the Dutch king and queen, the Spanish queen was forced to sit down in the formal greeting line due to a bout of a painful foot condition known as Morton's neuroma, reportedly caused, in the queen's case, by wearing high heels too often in the past.