Queen Letizia remained seated for the official greeting. EFE
Spanish royals&#039; official Netherlands visit sees Queen take a seat
Spanish royals' official Netherlands visit sees Queen take a seat

Queen Letizia was forced to sit down in the formal greeting line due to a painful foot condition, reportedly caused by wearing high heels too often in the past

Madrid

Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:15

King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid an official visit to the Netherlands this week.

At Wednesday night's banquet in Amsterdam hosted by the Dutch king and queen, the Spanish queen was forced to sit down in the formal greeting line due to a bout of a painful foot condition known as Morton's neuroma, reportedly caused, in the queen's case, by wearing high heels too often in the past.

