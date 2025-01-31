Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia during the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. AFP
Spanish royals at Auschwitz memorial

King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the commemoration of the eightieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland on Monday

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:00

King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the commemoration of the eightieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland on Monday.

The royals placed votive candles in front of the train car, the symbol of the event, to pay tribute to the victims of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp which was liberated by the Red Army on 27 January 1945.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are pictured right with Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium at the event attended by many heads of state.

