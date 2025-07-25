Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

MPS remembered two recently deceased politicians at the session start.
Politics

Spanish MPs begin summer break with signs of PSOE's creakier grip on power

Faced with corruption scandals, it is finding it harder to guarantee the votes of MPs from the small parties that prop up its rule

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:34

The Spanish parliament closed for its summer break this week with a disappointing outcome for the ruling PSOE-led coalition in a key vote. The PSOE, faced with corruption scandals, is finding it harder to guarantee the votes of MPs from the small parties that prop up its rule, and is under pressure to offer concessions to keep their support.

The rejected decree this week related to improvements to systems to avoid another nationwide power cut like April's. The main opposition PP said it voted against as nobody had yet taken responsibility for that outage.

Catalan separatists Junts also voted no. Still supporting the PSOE overall, Junts were frustrated this week when ministers again failed to get the EU to accept Catalan as an official language.

A rising star in the PP in parliament, Noelia Núñez, resigned as MP this week after it emerged she "misled" about her qualifications. Núñez, 33, said she had done the right thing and drew indirect comparison with the PSOE and its reaction to its own scandals.

