Spanish MPs approve controversial Catalan separatist amnesty bill as expected

Paula de las Heras Madrid Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:49

MPs in Congreso approved on Thursday this week the text of the law to give an amnesty to those involved in the illegal Catalan independence declaration in 2017 and events around it. The controversial law passed by 178 to 172 votes with the support of the same parties that had voted in the government last year except one Canary Island regional party MP.

The amnesty - modified last week following a last-minute pact between PSOE and the Catalan Junts and ERC parties - will now go to the Senate, the upper house of parliament. Here the opposition PP will use its majority to slow down approval that cannot be avoided for long. It is expected that in mid-May the law will return to the lower house and be definitively approved.

The bill was proposed by the ruling PSOE party as a way to secure its government with the support of Catalan separatists after last July's general election produced a hung parliament.