Spanish PM makes strong defence in tense parliamentary debate on corruption

PM Pedro Sánchez talks with Yolanda Díaz of coalition partner Sumar in the Congreso chamber on Wednesday.

SUR Madrid. Friday, 11 July 2025, 09:57

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed parliament on Wednesday this week in a tense session triggered by the alleged corruption of senior figures in his PSOE party. The government was seeking to rebuild trust among coalition partners Sumar and allies from other parties and present a reform agenda.

Opening the day, Sánchez admitted he had considered resigning but chose to stay. He apologised for trusting José Luis Ábalos and Santos Cerdán, both implicated in the scandal, and announced a 15-point anti-corruption plan. This included faster legal processes, a new integrity agency, whistleblower protection and more sanctions on corrupt firms.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the PP party dismissed the plan as superficial, demanded elections and accused Sánchez of enabling corruption. Vox's Santiago Abascal was harsher.

Sánchez's parliamentary allies in regional nationalist parties offered cautious support. Sumar's Yolanda Díaz was also supportive of the PM personally but demanded change. However, there was no appetite from any of the key supporters of Sánchez to torpedo the government and force elections.

In closing, Sánchez defended his leadership, blamed the PP for decades of institutional corruption and ruled out early elections.