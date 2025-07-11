Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
PM Pedro Sánchez talks with Yolanda Díaz of coalition partner Sumar in the Congreso chamber on Wednesday. EP
Politics

Spanish PM makes strong defence in tense parliamentary debate on corruption

Supporting parties of Pedro Sánchez's minority government showed no real appetite to force elections in Wednesday's special Congreso session

SUR

Madrid.

Friday, 11 July 2025, 09:57

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed parliament on Wednesday this week in a tense session triggered by the alleged corruption of senior figures in his PSOE party. The government was seeking to rebuild trust among coalition partners Sumar and allies from other parties and present a reform agenda.

Opening the day, Sánchez admitted he had considered resigning but chose to stay. He apologised for trusting José Luis Ábalos and Santos Cerdán, both implicated in the scandal, and announced a 15-point anti-corruption plan. This included faster legal processes, a new integrity agency, whistleblower protection and more sanctions on corrupt firms.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the PP party dismissed the plan as superficial, demanded elections and accused Sánchez of enabling corruption. Vox's Santiago Abascal was harsher.

Sánchez's parliamentary allies in regional nationalist parties offered cautious support. Sumar's Yolanda Díaz was also supportive of the PM personally but demanded change. However, there was no appetite from any of the key supporters of Sánchez to torpedo the government and force elections.

In closing, Sánchez defended his leadership, blamed the PP for decades of institutional corruption and ruled out early elections.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  3. 3 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  5. 5 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Torremolinos completes first phase of improvement work in Olivar Manantiales natural space
  8. 8 La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September
  9. 9 Summer heat is increasingly affected by climate change
  10. 10 Not all insurance is created equal: what expats in Spain need to know

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish PM makes strong defence in tense parliamentary debate on corruption

Spanish PM makes strong defence in tense parliamentary debate on corruption