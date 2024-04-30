Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Covid-19 vaccination in San Sebastian in September 2021. EFE
New study probes people&#039;s confidence in vaccines following Covid-19 pandemic
Health

New study probes people's confidence in vaccines following Covid-19 pandemic

Global research has revealed how people feel today about getting inoculated against viruses following the coronavirus health crisis, so how did Spain's population fare?

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 19:24

The global campaign for immunisation against Covid-19 has reinforced confidence in vaccines, particularly in Spain, according to new research.

Some 60.8% of Spaniards, and exactly the same percentage in the world population, are more willing to be vaccinated against diseases other than Covid-19 as a result of their experience during the pandemic, while only 21.5% in Spain and 23.1% throughout the world are less willing to, according to a report led by the ISGlobal institute in 23 countries, representing 60% of the globe's population.

"This finding suggests that there is a general openness to vaccination that can be used to increase confidence in new variations of Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. We need to design messages that target trusted communicators to encourage vaccine uptake," said Ayman El-Mohandes, co-author of the study and dean of health policy at the City University of New York (CUNY SPH).

The pandemic led to the fastest vaccine development and the largest vaccination rollout in history. Just one year after the pandemic was declared, more than 250 million people worldwide had already received at least one dose.

"Today, vaccine reluctance, pandemic fatigue and vaccine fatigue represent the main challenges for people to keep up with their vaccinations, including the Covid-19 booster," said Jeffrey V. Lazarus, head of ISGlobal's health systems research group and coordinator of the study.

The ISGlobal document also assessed public confidence in the sources of information used during the pandemic. The most trusted were health professionals (6.9 out of 10) and the World Health Organization (6.5 out of 10), "which highlights the importance of continuing to rely on these sources for future communication campaigns", said the report's authors.

