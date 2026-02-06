Spain's Cajamar bank made 348.5m in 2025, up 6.8%

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:13 Share

Cajamar banking group earned 348.5 million euros in 2025, up 6.8% from the previous year, driven by strong commercial activity that boosted both customers' money under management and lending.

This performance came despite two adverse factors: a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank and higher costs linked to provisions, write-downs and similar reasons.