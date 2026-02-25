Spain's 1981 coup declassification sparks fresh row between Sánchez and Feijóo

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez responds to the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, during the government control session.

SPAIN’S government has today declassified 153 secret documents relating to the 1981 attempted military coup, triggering a parliamentary clash over modern-day transparency.

The publication of the files in the Official State Gazette (BOE) ends 45 years of state silence on the "23-F" uprising, when gunmen held the Spanish parliament at gunpoint.

At a glance: The 23-F document declassification • Historical release: The Spanish government has officially declassified 153 secret documents relating to the 23 February 1981 (23-F) coup attempt. • End of silence: The publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) concludes 45 years of official secrecy regarding the military uprising. • Political clash: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed the move as a victory for democracy, while opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP) dismissed it as a "diversion." • Transparency demands: Feijóo has pledged to "declassify the present," demanding files on current government spending, the "Falcon" jet logs, and alleged public contract "kickbacks."

However, the historic milestone was overshadowed in the Congress of Deputies as opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of using historical transparency to mask current "corruption".

'Selective transparency'

Feijóo, leader of the People’s Party (PP), challenged the Prime Minister to extend his "desire for transparency" to the present administration’s record.

"I encourage you not to stop here and declassify the budgets," Mr Feijóo told the chamber.

The opposition leader dismissed the historical significance of the release, instead demanding answers on a string of contemporary controversies. These included alleged "kickbacks" in public contracts and the use of the "Falcon" presidential jet for trips to the Dominican Republic.

Feijóo also questioned the government over missing documentation regarding the Adamuz rail accident on 18 January and a major national power outage in April.

PM's rebuttal

Sánchez responded with a dismissive tone, accusing his rival of being unable to set aside partisan attacks during a moment of national importance.

The Prime Minister defended the release as a vital step for Spanish democracy, asking the opposition: "Why does transparency bother you?"

Government officials argued the move finally clarifies the roles of key actors during the hours Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero held the young democracy in check.

The declassification is expected to provide new insights into the intelligence gathered by the authorities during the hours the parliament was occupied.