Miguel Ángel Alfonso Madrid Friday, 6 March 2026, 12:54 Share

The agreement regulating the relations between Spain, the United Kingdom and, by extension, the European Union on Gibraltar after Brexit, is now a fact crystallised in black and white. The Spanish Foreign Ministry, which channelled the pact with the British and European authorities in June last year, has made public this Thursday the literal wording of the pact signed -1,034 pages in total in English-,according to the publication of the European Commission.

One of the novelties is that Spain will have a veto over the granting of residence permits in Gibraltar. This allows Madrid to prevent third country nationals, such as Russians or Chinese, from using the Rock as a gateway to the EU. The UK, on the other hand, has shielded its base. British and NATO military personnel will be exempt from passport and Schengen visa controls at the port and airport.

A new framework which, without altering British sovereignty over the Rock or Spain's historical claim to it, "eliminates the border fence, guarantees the free movement of people and goods and establishes a framework for fiscal, environmental and social cooperation." It is a deal that promises to open up opportunities for the 300,000 Andalusians who live and work in the Campo de Gibraltar area.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, sent the final text of the Gibraltar Agreement to the mayors of the Campo, the Junta de Andalucía and social and economic actors in the area. These are the points of the agreement as announced by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

End of the fence and free movement of people

The treaty provides for the disappearance of the fence, eliminating the last wall in continental Europe. It establishes the free movement of people between the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar, which will particularly benefit the approximately 15,000 cross-border workers who cross daily.

There will be no passport controls between the two territories. Spain will take over Schengen controls at Gibraltar airport and port. In addition, the Spanish authorities will have the final say on the issuing and renewal of residence permits.

Free movement of goods

The treaty regulates the movement of goods through a system of harmonised controls:

Spain will carry out customs controls on goods entering Gibraltar and baggage controls will be established for travellers bound for the European Union and Gibraltar, ensuring security and compliance with EU regulations.

Fiscal convergence

The agreement incorporates convergence measures on indirect taxation of goods. Gibraltar will apply an indirect tax equivalent to VAT, starting at 15% from the entry into force of the treaty and completing convergence within three years. In addition, specific provisions are laid down for tobacco in line with European rules. These measures aim to avoid economic distortions and reinforce fairness throughout the area.

Environment

The text provides for alignment with Community environmental legislation and the creation of a joint environmental impact assessment mechanism. It also ensures compliance with European standards in this area, reinforcing the protection of the shared natural environment.

Social guarantees and enforcement mechanisms

The treaty incorporates guarantees aimed at ensuring balanced and fair development. To this end, it provides for the creation of a financial mechanism for employment training and other social measures to compensate for income inequalities, the strengthening of coordination in the field of social security, and measures for the specific protection of cross-border workers.

Spain will have a central role in the implementation of the Agreement, including the initiative to suspend its application, apply safeguards or terminate the agreement. Moreover, Spain fully maintains its position on sovereignty, as expressly stated in the text of the agreement.

A new stage for Campo de Gibraltar

This treaty opens a new stage for the more than 300,000 Andalusians in Campo de Gibraltar, promoting economic opportunities, institutional stability and future prospects in a strategic region for Spain and Europe. The agreement is a decisive step towards a shared area of prosperity, cooperation and trust, consolidating a relationship model that prioritises the well-being of citizens and regional stability.

Minister Albares sent the text to the presidents of the foreign affairs committees of Congress and the Senate, to the mayors of Campo de Gibraltar, to the Junta de Andalucía and to the social and economic actors in the area, with whom he has met on several occasions to explain both the negotiations and the conclusion of the agreement.