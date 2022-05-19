The wildfire risk map for this Thursday./AEMET

As Spain swelters the Met Office warns of extreme risk of wildfires

Aemet has called for caution and advises members of the public to immediately call 112 if they spot smoke

The unusually high temperatures for the time of the year have forced Spain’s Aemet weather agency to take to social media this Thursday, 19 May, to warn of the extreme risk of wildfires.

A tweet from the State Met Office, was accompanied by a graphic showing the risk levels for forest fires for the whole of the mainland, the Balearic and Canary Islands.

A message of caution was offered, with the advice that if members of the public spot any smoke they should immediately call the emergency services on 112.

