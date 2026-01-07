Spain reiterates support for Denmark over Trump's desire to annex Greenland

Ander Azpiroz Madrid Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 11:38 Share

The main European countries have expressed their support for Danish sovereignty over Greenland in the face of Donald Trump's desire to annex the Arctic island, which is rich in natural resources.

Spain has joined France, the UK, Germany, Poland and Italy in signing a manifesto to remind the US president that Denmark is a Nato ally and that Greenland plays a strategic role in the defence of the North Atlantic.

European nations have pointed to the UN Charter, which guarantees sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. Despite the existence of these three principles, Trump has not hesitated to set them aside in order to intervene in Venezuela. "It is up to Denmark and Greenland, and to them alone, to decide on matters that concern them," the joint statement concludes.

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez announced his full support for the Danish government, led by Socialist PM Mette Frederiksen, in a social media post. Sánchez highlighted the importance of respecting international law: "Respect for the sovereignty of countries is essential for peace. That was the greatest lesson of the 20th century. Let us not forget it."

Rare earth elements

Emboldened by the successful capture of Nicolás Maduro, Trump has once again stated his desire to annex Greenland. The Danish island is rich in rare earth elements, as its surface contains areas with 17 elements that play an essential role in the manufacture of advanced technological devices. "We need Greenland for national security reasons," Trump said on Monday. "You know what Denmark has done lately for security? They added one more dog sled," he said, joking with a reporter.

Despite opposition from European allies, Trump warned that he will address the future of Greenland in two months' time.