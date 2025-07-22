Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EFE
Economy

Spain records 2.7% deficit and reduces its debt to 103.5% of GDP

The country maintains the fifth highest debt ratio in the eurozone in the first three months of the year

Olatz Hernández

Olatz Hernández

Madrid

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:08

Spain recorded a deficit of 2.7% and reduced its debt to 103.5% of GDP in the first three months of 2025. Data published ... by the European statistical office (Eurostat) shows that the deficit in the country fell by 0.4% compared to the previous three months and that public debt also fell by 2.8%, although it remains the fifth largest of the eurozone countries.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  6. 6 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  7. 7 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves
  9. 9 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain records 2.7% deficit and reduces its debt to 103.5% of GDP

Spain records 2.7% deficit and reduces its debt to 103.5% of GDP