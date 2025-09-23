Spain has highest life expectancy amongst European Union countries

Alfonso Torices Madrid Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 16:11 Share

Spaniards enjoy the longest life expectancy of all the inhabitants of European Union countries. They live 84 years on average, which is two years and four months longer than their continental neighbours, who have an average lifespan of 81.7 years. In this aspect, Spain is followed by Italy, Sweden and France, according to the study published by economic and social research centre Funcas.

The study says that, in recent decades, all European countries have seen a gradual increase in life expectancy as a result of improved living conditions, food and healthcare. It should be noted, however, that this rate has suffered a setback due to the mortality caused by the Covid-19 pandemic from which Europe has not yet recovered.

Spain leads the European health ranking because both its men and women live at least two years longer than the average of their continental counterparts. It is women who contribute to this rate the most. Spanish women, with a life expectancy of 86.7 years, are the longest-living European women - two years and four months ahead of their neighbours on average. They are followed by French women, with 85.7 years.

Spanish men, with a life expectancy of 81.3 years, occupy the fifth position on the continent, with Luxembourg and Sweden at the top of the list for men. Nonetheless, they are still two years ahead of the average for European men as a whole.

The life expectancy gap between men and women in Spain has been narrowing, but it is still 5.4 years in favour of women

The continental map of life expectancy shows a fairly clear pattern. Southern and some northern countries lead in longevity, while those in the east (notably Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary) rank the lowest, with differences of more than eight years across the continent.

The gap in life expectancy between Spanish men and women is high and very similar to that of the rest of the EU, although it has significantly narrowed (by two years) over the last three decades. In 1990, Spanish women lived 7.3 years longer than men on average. In 2023, the last year with official data, the gap dropped to 5.4 years. Since 1990, men have gained eight years compared to the six for women.

Spain's leadership is clear when we look at regional data. Madrid leads the ranking of EU regions, with 86.1 years of life expectancy, followed by Navarre (fourth) and Castilla y León (sixth). A total of 15 Spanish regions are in the European top 50. Only the Canary Islands (82.8 years) and Andalucía (82.7) are not in the ranking.

Once again, gender makes a difference, with women contributing to Spain's leadership more than men. In Madrid, women reach 88.3 years of life expectancy, only surpassed by Åland (Finland). Castilla y León (87.7), Navarre (87.6) and the Basque Country (87.4) are all in the European top five. Ten Spanish regions are among the top 15. However, regional and gender inequalities are high. A woman in Madrid lives 8.3 years longer than a man in Andalucía, equivalent to 10.3% more years of life.

Longevity and lifestyle

Increasing life expectancy also has a direct impact on the way older people live. In Europe, the picture is diverse. In the Baltic and Nordic countries, more than 40% of people over 65 live alone, while in the south and east it is more common to share housing with a partner or other family members.

Spain, in fact, stands out for having one of the lowest percentages of elderly people living alone - 23% compared to the European average of 32%. Almost two out of every three elderly people live with a partner and 22% live with family members, double the European average of 12%. There are, however, clear gender differences, in line with the longevity of the two sexes. In Spain, 30% of elderly women live alone, compared to 14% of men.