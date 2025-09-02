Spain breaks new record with 11 million international tourists in a month, although there are signs of a slowdown

Cristina Cándido Madrid Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 11:42 Share

Everything points to 2025 being another record summer in Spain in terms of tourist visits and spending. The country received 11 million foreign visitors in July for the first time in history and the average spending per visitor rose to 1,493 euros, with a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, according to data released by the INE national institute of statistics. Spending also reached new highs: more than 76 billion euros up to July, up 7.2%.

According to the national ministry of industry and tourism, this data reflects the continuity of the upward trend in spending by international visitors. At the same time, arrivals "have moderated in the last three months".

The negative aspect of the latest statistics is the stagnation that the sector is starting to demonstrate. Growth lost steam in July, after a rise of only 1.6%. This decline has been evident in May, June and July, with increases of less than 2%, which have been compensated by the 6.1% and 7.6% increases in visits in January and February, respectively.

Fewer Germans and French

Growth slowed in July with a rebound of 1.6%, after tourists from two of the main markets - Germany and France - fell by 4.8% and 3.1%, respectively, while the UK recorded a mere 0.7% increase.

Despite this slowdown, Spain reached 55.5 million international visitors in the first seven months of the year, some 4.1% more than in the same period of 2024 and a new record. The tourists who accounted for the biggest rebound in the first seven months of the year were the Portuguese, up 13.6% (almost 1.8 million). Despite the slowdown in July, the UK continued being the main country of origin, with almost 11 million visitors and an increase of 4.3%. It was followed by France with more than 7 million and an increase of 1.7% and Germany with nearly 7 million and 1.6% more.