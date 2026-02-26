BREAKING: Spain and the UK seal landmark post-Brexit Gibraltar treaty

Miguel Ángel Alfonso Madrid Thursday, 26 February 2026, 11:46 Share

The UK and Spain (and, by extension, the EU) have signed a landmark post-Brexit Gibraltar treaty that removes the physical border and gives Spain key roles, while keeping Gibraltar British.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry announced the deal on 26 February. Without the physical border, it extends "the free movement of people and goods and establishes a framework for fiscal, environmental and social cooperation".

This treaty opens a new stage for the more than 300,000 Andalusians who live in Campo de Gibraltar, promoting economic opportunities, institutional stability and future prospects in a strategic territory for Spain and Europe.

Free movement

The treaty orders the removal of the last physical fence in continental Europe. It establishes the free movement of people between Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar, which particularly benefits the approximately 15,000 cross-border workers.

There will be no passport controls between the two territories. Spain takes over Schengen controls at Gibraltar Airport and Port. In addition, Spain now has the right to veto residence permits and their renewal.

Free movement of goods

Spain will carry out customs controls on goods entering Gibraltar and establish baggage controls for goods bound for the EU and Gibraltar, ensuring security and compliance with EU regulations.

Fiscal convergence

The agreement incorporates measures to ensure convergence in indirect taxation on goods. Gibraltar will introduce an indirect tax equivalent to IVA (Spanish tax), starting at 15 per cent upon the treaty's entry into force and completing full convergence within three years.

In addition, it establishes specific provisions on tobacco in line with European regulations. These measures aim to prevent economic distortions and strengthen fairness across the wider area.

Environment

The treaty also says that Gibraltar will follow EU environmental rules and legislation. Spain and Gibraltar will have rights to joint assessment of the environmental impact of projects, in compliance with EU standards.

Social guarantees and enforcement mechanisms

The treaty ensures balanced and fair development. It enables the creation of a financial mechanism for employment training and other social measures to compensate for income inequalities.

It aims to strengthen coordination in the field of social security and protect the rights of cross-border workers.

Spain will have a central role in the implementation of the treaty, including the initiative to suspend its application, apply safeguards or terminate the agreement. Moreover, Spain fully maintains its claim on sovereignty, as expressly stated in the text of the agreement.

A new era for Campo de Gibraltar

The agreement is a decisive step towards a shared area of prosperity, cooperation and trust, consolidating a relationship model that prioritises the well-being of residents and stability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares has sent the text of the treaty to both the lower and the upper house of the Spanish government, the mayors of Campo de Gibraltar, the regional government of Andalucía and the social and economic actors in the area. As he did in 2025, he has asked to appear in the lower house to explain the treaty.