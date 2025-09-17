'Massacre' on the high seas: 19 people arrested on suspicion of throwing 50 migrants overboard on journey from Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands

File image of the arrival of some of those rescued on 24 August and (inset) the transfer of the detainees in Gran Canaria.

The 50 'missing' migrants from the wooden boat that was found adrift near the Canary Islands on 24 August were in fact thrown overboard alive or killed before that by the organisers of the trip. This is what the investigation into the disappearance of migrants from Senegal to Spain has discovered.

The victims' deaths were not accidents caused by the harsh conditions of the 11-day journey. They were the result of what the investigators have described as a "real massacre", orchestrated by the drivers of the boat to lighten the 'human load', which included children and women. The horrendous acts were carried out either to improve their chances of reaching the Spanish archipelago or to simply get rid of passengers who were superstitiously believed to bring bad luck to the expedition. According to survivors, some were killed or thrown overboard for refusing to follow orders.

The boat ultimately reached the waters near the Canary Islands with 248 people, although one passenger later died in hospital.

Among those 247 surviving immigrants were the 19 alleged organisers of the trip, who have been identified by the rest of the passengers as murderers and harassers. The 19 individuals have been arrested within the framework of 'Operation Marabú'. Provisionally imprisoned, they have been charged with favouring irregular immigration, homicide, injuries and torture.

The investigation suggests that the boat had initially departed from Senegal with some 300 people. At least 50 migrants are estimated to have disappeared during the 11 days it took to reach the archipelago.

The 20-metre long wooden vessel was found adrift by the Guardamar Urania of Salvamento Marítimo, who transported the 248 occupants to the quay of Arguineguín. During the rescue operation, one man died in hospital after arriving seriously ill.

On Wednesday, the National Police reported that, according to witness statements, "several of the detained migrants not only drove the boat, but also assaulted dozens of people, beating and mistreating them in different ways". "In some cases, they even threw migrants alive into the sea and refused to help those who accidentally fell into the water," investigators said.

'Witchcraft'

Witnesses reported the disappearance of some 30 people thrown overboard, although investigators place the total number at more than 50, considering that the boat had departed with some 300 people.

According to testimonies, some of the deaths were related to accusations that some of the migrants had performed "witchcraft" causing incidents during the journey, such as engine breakdowns, food shortage or bad weather. In addition, "some were executed simply because some people protested or showed their disagreement with the conditions of the trip".