Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
State in which the car was left. @112cmadrid
112 incident

Sixteen-year-old girl dies after being thrown from car after accident in Madrid

The vehicle, in which the victim was in the front passenger seat, overturned on a roundabout in the early hours of the morning

Europa Press

Madrid

Sunday, 27 July 2025, 20:08

A 16-year-old girl died early this Sunday morning in a road traffic accident in the Madrid region town of Collado Villalba in Spain. The vehicle, in which the victim was a front seat passenger, overturned on a roundabout at the junction of Azuela and Escofina streets.

According to a spokesperson for the emergency services, at around 3.45am they received a call about a road traffic accident. The 16-year-old victim was thrown from inside the vehicle when it overturned. On the arrival of SUMMA 112 ambulance crews, the young woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest which the medical services were unable to reverse, and could only confirm her death.

Along with the victim there were four occupants of the vehicle, three of whom were unharmed. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old young man, was taken to Villalba hospital with minor injuries to his shoulder.

Firefighters from Madrid's regional brigade attended to carry out safety and prevention work at the scene, while the Local Police have taken charge of the investigation of the incident, with the collaboration of the Guardia Civil.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tarifa: an inviting coastal town in southern Spain with a unique microclimate
  2. 2 The award-winning foreign-run hotels in rural Malaga province
  3. 3 Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend
  4. 4 Lucky escape as tree topples in Benalmádena, crushing four vehicles
  5. 5 Building work completed on 73 flats for social housing in Nueva Andalucía
  6. 6 Marbella TV presenter helps relaunch ground-breaking optical technology in Spain
  7. 7 Summer is still in full swing at Starlite Occident (Marbella), the world's premier boutique festival
  8. 8 A bizarre signing
  9. 9 A harmony of difference
  10. 10 Spanish steps

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Sixteen-year-old girl dies after being thrown from car after accident in Madrid

Sixteen-year-old girl dies after being thrown from car after accident in Madrid