Sixteen-year-old girl dies after being thrown from car after accident in Madrid

A 16-year-old girl died early this Sunday morning in a road traffic accident in the Madrid region town of Collado Villalba in Spain. The vehicle, in which the victim was a front seat passenger, overturned on a roundabout at the junction of Azuela and Escofina streets.

According to a spokesperson for the emergency services, at around 3.45am they received a call about a road traffic accident. The 16-year-old victim was thrown from inside the vehicle when it overturned. On the arrival of SUMMA 112 ambulance crews, the young woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest which the medical services were unable to reverse, and could only confirm her death.

Along with the victim there were four occupants of the vehicle, three of whom were unharmed. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old young man, was taken to Villalba hospital with minor injuries to his shoulder.

Firefighters from Madrid's regional brigade attended to carry out safety and prevention work at the scene, while the Local Police have taken charge of the investigation of the incident, with the collaboration of the Guardia Civil.