Should parents stop drinking alcohol in front of their children?

Laura Peraita Madrid Friday, 5 September 2025, 16:18 Share

We have certainly normalised drinking alcohol as part of birthdays, weddings, communions and many other celebrations or even when we simply meet up for a chat with friends on any given evening. From a very young age, children witness their parents and other adults consuming alcoholic beverages.

Addiction experts in Spain agree that questioning drinking in front of children is not about criminalising adult recreation, but about recognising that environments shape minors. According to therapeutic director of Esvidas Adrián Gallardo, most people with addictions did not start when they tried a substance, but rather much earlier, when they learned that "alcohol is part of any celebration or that it can be used as an escape".

Esvidas founding partner and director Guillermo Acevedo says that the social normalisation of alcohol at celebrations is deeply rooted in Spanish culture. "As professionals in addiction treatment, we recommend tackling this pressure from early education. It is essential to explain to children that alcohol does not define the celebration nor is it necessary for having fun. As parents, you can model alternatives: toasting with water, highlighting other aspects of the celebration and teaching that saying 'no' is a valid and respectable choice. The key is to demystify the idea that without alcohol there is no authentic celebration."

Should we avoid drinking alcohol in front of our children? Or stop going to these celebrations?

It is not a matter of eliminating alcohol completely from the family environment, but of demonstrating conscious and responsible drinking. Parents can occasionally drink in front of their children if they do so in moderation, explaining their choices and maintaining emotional control.

However, if consumption serves as an escape mechanism, generates family conflict or occurs on a regular basis, these patterns need to be reconsidered. Children learn more from what they observe than from what we tell them. The model we offer must be coherent with the values we want to transmit.

How do you react when a teenager says: "Dad, can I have a beer? All my friends drink..."?

This question is an opportunity for dialogue, not a conflict. From our clinical experience, we recommend keeping calm, thanking them for trusting us and opening a conversation about social pressure and autonomous decision-making.

It is important to explain the specific risks of alcohol on the adolescent brain, which does not finish developing until the age of 25. The response should include clear limits, but also an acknowledgement that we understand their situation. The aim is to strengthen their capacity for independent decision-making, not to generate rebellion or secrecy.

There are parents who know that their children drink with their friends. How should they approach that topic?

In these cases, it is crucial to maintain open communication, without being overly controlling or permissive. Parents should express their concerns clearly, set consistent limits and provide accurate information about risks. It is important for adolescents to feel that they can turn to their parents for help, without fear of punishment.

We have noticed that the young people with the best prognosis in treatment centres are those who maintain solid family ties. The discourse must combine firm limits with emotional availability.

When is alcohol a problem for a teenager and when should parents be concerned?

There are specific warning signs that require professional intervention: significant changes in academic performance, sleep disturbances, progressive social isolation, extreme mood swings, frequent lying about activities or episodes of drug use leading to loss of control.

We should also be concerned if alcohol becomes the only way they know how to socialise or manage emotions. It is advisable to seek professional help at the first warning signs, as early intervention is significantly more effective than waiting for the problem to become entrenched.

What leisure alternatives can they be offered when almost all their friends also meet and drink?

Adolescence is a time of searching for identity and belonging to a group. Parents can facilitate this by offering healthy development options: playing team sports, joining artistic activities, volunteering or taking up hobbies that generate real bonds. It is important that these alternatives are not presented as substitutes for alcohol, but as genuine opportunities for growth and fun. We also recommend connecting with other parents who share these values and creating support networks that facilitate group alternatives. The goal is to expand their social circle to spaces where drinking is not the norm.