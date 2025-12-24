Spanish health service must compensate patient for operation that shortened his penis by 6cm

L.V. Murcia Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 08:42 Share

The High Court of Justice of Spain's Murcia region has ordered the Servicio Murciano de Salud (SMS) to pay 20,000 euros to a patient for the shortening of the penis he suffered as a result of an operation. In a recent decision, the court upheld the appeal filed by the man against the decision of the regional ministry of health to reject his claim.

The patient, according to the ruling, went to the Hospital Rosell SMS in Cartagena in October 2011 with a painful erection and curvature of the penis. He was diagnosed with Peyronie's disease and was given treatment but, as the condition did not improve, he was advised to undergo surgery. After the operation he suffered erectile dysfunction and penile shortening of up to six centimetres.

The patient went to court claiming up to 67,600 euros in compensation, but the court awarded him 20,000 euros. It concluded that the patient signed an informed consent document, although it stressed that this was "very sparse" and omitted reference to alternatives and possible complications.