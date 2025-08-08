Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Chairman Josep Oliu. Europa Press
Finance

Shareholders in Spanish bank vote to sell TSB, a British subsidiary of Sabadell, to Santander

Banco Sabadell shareholders have unanimously approved the sale for €3.1 billion

Clara Alba

Madrid

Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:10

Banco Sabadell shareholders have unanimously approved the sale of British subsidiary TSB to Santander for €3.1 billion, plus a €2.5 billion dividend. The decision received 99.6% support with record 74.8% attendance since 2004, involving over 90,000 shareholders.

Chairman Josep Oliu insisted the TSB sale would proceed regardless of BBVA's takeover bid, allowing Sabadell to return excess capital and focus on Spain. He warned that shareholders accepting BBVA's offer would not receive the €0.50 per share TSB dividend payable in 2026.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Why Restaurant escorpio in Benalmádena Is Worth Discovering
  5. 5 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  6. 6 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  7. 7 Gibraltar officially removed from EU anti-money laundering risk list
  8. 8 Registration opens for spaces in new Mijas car park: these are the requirements
  9. 9 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most
  10. 10 Malaga CF sign central defender Javi Montero on a free transfer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Shareholders in Spanish bank vote to sell TSB, a British subsidiary of Sabadell, to Santander

Shareholders in Spanish bank vote to sell TSB, a British subsidiary of Sabadell, to Santander