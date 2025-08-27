Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Box full of lobsters seized in Menorca. Guardia Civil
Nature

Guardia Civil reports eight restaurants in Spain's Balearic Islands for illegal seafood offences

Seprona nature protection officers carried out 22 inspections in establishments that specialise in fresh fish on Menorca, seizing undersized lobsters and crabs in the process

ABC

Menorca

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:37

The Seprona nature protection wing of the Guardia Civil of the Balearic Islands has reported eight catering establishments for violating regulations on the storage and possession of seafood and has referred them to the regional ministry of agriculture and fisheries of the Menorca island council and the regional ministry of health of the Balearic regional government for the initiation of the corresponding sanctioning procedures.

Seprona officers carried out a total of 22 inspections in restaurants in Menorca, particularly in establishments specialising in fresh fish and seafood. Specifically, on 14 and 19 August, inspections were carried out in restaurants in Ciutadella in association with health inspectors from the regional government.

As a result, 72 green crabs, weighing 5.48 kg, and five lobsters (three white and two red) that were under the permitted size were seized. In addition, the seafood apparently lacked the documentation to prove its origin and allow its traceability.

Likewise, in Mahón, irregularities were found due to the existence of unauthorised lobster farms and the presence of specimens without the corresponding identification tags. In Sant Lluís, 14 red lobsters were seized because their owners could not prove their traceability.

Seprona added that, in a recent inspection in the cargo area of Menorca Airport, officers had located two pallets with live red lobster with French origin, destined for several restaurants in Ciutadella.

The goods, which were initially missing the required documentation, were seized until their traceability could be verified. Once confirmed, delivery to the corresponding establishments was allowed. Administrative proceedings were opened for the labelling irregularities.

