This is the shocking moment a woman was brutally punched and kicked during broad daylight mugging in Spain

A 21-year-old Moroccan man was arrested on 16 July after allegedly violently assaulting a woman, 48, on the street in Parla, a municipality ... of the Madrid region in Spain. The attack happened in broad daylight and videos of the incident show how the man beat and kicked the woman in order to rob her.

Residents of the area around Avenida de la Ronda were woken up at around 7am to the victim's screams. Videos of the incident show her struggling and resisting as she was lying on the ground, trying to prevent her bag from being stolen by the young man. The attacker is even seen violently stomping on her head.

Witnesses can be heard shouting at him to let her go. Some even grabbed pots and pans to create a commotion in an effort to stop him, while others called the emergency services.

Eventually, the mugger fled the scene and left the woman crying on the street. Later that morning, the police identified and arrested him. He was charged with another robbery with violence, which he committed shortly after the incident, this time targeting a 78-year-old woman. He appeared before the court the following day and jailed without bail.

The Parla Plan

Some months ago, the local delegation of the central government launched the Parla Plan, which aims to address and fight increasing criminality in the town. According to the latest reports of the Ministry of the Interior, it is the town where all types of crime are growing. Robbery with violence and intimidation ranks the highest, having increased from 275 known offences in 2023 to 415 in the past year.

To some extent, the police attribute this rise to squatting, which is prevalent in the municipality. There are three residential developments of some 800 dwellings, a good number of which have been broken into. They are located on Calle Toledo 15, Calle Fuenlabrada 74 and Calle Fuente Arenosa 1. While the problem with the first two is in the process of getting resolved, the latter building "has practically been taken over". The police state that many of the offenders in the town live exactly on that address, which is also a popular drug-dealing hub, and officers often go immediately there when they receive a crime report, knowing that they might catch the suspect upon arrival.