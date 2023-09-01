Sánchez refuses to help Feijóo to rule and continues to need Catalan separatist support

SUR Malaga / Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The leader of the conservative Partido Popular Party (PP) in Spain, Alberto Feijóo, continued his attempts this week to get enough MPs from other parties to support him in becoming prime minister. An investiture debate is scheduled for 26 and 27 September. Despite Feijóo having the most MPs, he is still short of a majority in that vote.

On Wednesday this week he met with acting PM Pedro Sánchez, who has the second biggest number of MPs. There were no surprises. The meeting between two rivals for the top job, the first after a year of not speaking, served to confirm that neither of them intends to help the investiture of the other.

Rule for two years

But there was not even the slightest understanding. "I have found myself with 'no is no'", acknowledged Feijóo, who will now meet with the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and Sumar's Yolanda Díaz.

The Catalan independence movement continues to demand an amnesty for those punished for the illegal independence referendum of 2017 as their price for their MPs to support Pedro Sánchez in staying on as PM.