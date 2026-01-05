Spain's PM joins left-wing Latin American governments in condemnation of intervention in Venezuela

Spain's government has stepped up to lead the international opposition to the US's intervention in Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by order of Donald Trump.

After the initial lukewarm reaction of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez's government, which did not initially condemn the attack, on Sunday Spain joined the five most important Latin American democracies currently governed by the left (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay) to show its rejection of "unilateral military actions".

The joint statement, signed by the governments of Pedro Sánchez, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Gabriel Boric, Gustavo Petro, Claudia Sheinbaum and Yamandú Orsi, warns that Washington's intervention "contravenes fundamental principles" of international law, in particular the ban of the use and threat of force, as well as "respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states", principles enshrined in the UN charter. As stated by the leaders of the six countries, the actions of the US constitute "an extremely dangerous precedent for regional peace and security" and "put the civilian population at risk".

The statement highlights that the Venezuelan crisis "must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means", such as "dialogue, negotiation and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people", without external interference and in strict accordance with international law. It states that "only an inclusive political process, led by the Venezuelan people", can lead to "a democratic, sustainable and respectful of human dignity solution".

The statement also reaffirms the shared commitment to peace in the "zone of peace" that is "Latin America and the Caribbean", built on the "peaceful settlement of disputes and non-intervention". The countries call for "unity beyond political differences" in the face of any action that threatens the stability of the area.

At the multilateral level, they urge the UN Secretary General and member states to "use their good offices" to "contribute to the de-escalation of tensions and the preservation of peace".

Finally, the six world leaders state their concern over "any attempt at government control, administration or external appropriation of natural or strategic resources", warning that these practices are "incompatible with international law" and "threaten the political, economic and social stability of the zone".