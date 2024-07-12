Sales of electric vehicles in Spain shot up by almost 50% in 2023, and this is why

Edurne Martínez Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Restrictions on the circulation of combustion engine vehicles in city centres and rising fuel prices have boosted the market for electric vehicles (EV) in Spain by 49% in 2023. In total, 124,607 EVs (pure electric and plug-in hybrids) were sold, of which almost 114,000 were passenger-carrying vehicles, according to data published on Wednesday in the annual report of Anfac, the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers.

However, the association recognises that the market share of these electric vehicles stands at just 12%, only two points higher than in 2022. In other words, the switching rate would have to be much faster to meet the decarbonisation objectives of our cities. "It is necessary to accelerate the pace of their entry into our market. The European average is already above 21% and Spain is still lagging behind," said Anfac's spokesperson. The association calls for sales to be given a push in order to reach the sales target set for 2024, whic is around 280,000 units.

By type of technology, pure electric vehicles accounted for almost 62,000 units sold in 2023, 75% more than the previous year. Plug-in hybrids, which accumulated 63,000 sales, managed a growth of 30%. However, non-plug-in hybrids, with almost 308,000 units sold and an increase of 27% over the previous year, were the type of EV with the highest number of sales.

Used cars selling better in 2024

In addition, Anfac's report revealed that the average age of the vehicles on the road in Spain increased again last year, standing at 14.2 years old. According to Anfac, this is a figure "that demonstrates the need to generate a context that encourages the rejuvenation of the national fleet, both in terms of reducing emissions and road safety." In 2023, six out of ten of the more than 30 million vehicles on the road in Spain were 10 or more years old, with only 1.2% of the nation's vehicles electrified.

In fact, a report also published on Wednesday by the National Association of Vehicle Dealers and Repairers (Ganvam) revealed that, in the first half of 2024, the average price of used cars in Spain rose by 5.5% to an average of 19,995 euros. Of all the used vehicles bought in the first half of the year, which amounted to exactly 1,015,612 units, 41% were vehicles over 15 years old.

The car industry in Spain is still below pre-pandemic figures, but is gradually recovering its vigour. In 2023, the national market closed with 949,359 passenger car sales, an increase of 16.7%, but still 24% below the 2019 total. Similarly, production increased by 10.4% year-on-year in 2023, with 2.45 million vehicles produced, but that is also still 14.6% below pre-pandemic levels.