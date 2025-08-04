Electrified car sales in Spain already exceed those for the whole of 2024

Cristina Cándido Madrid Monday, 4 August 2025, 15:46 Share

July confirmed the positive momentum of the automobile market in Spain, particularly that of electric car. Overall, passenger car sales grew by 17.% compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 98,337 units, and consolidating five consecutive months above 95,000 monthly sales. So far this year, a total of 708,139 passenger cars have been sold - 14.3% more than in 2024.

The implementation of the Reinicia Auto+ programme of direct aid for the purchase of vehicles affected by the 'dana' disaster in Valencia has also allowed the market to maintain positive records this year.

If this trend continues, the figure will exceed 1.1 million units by the end of the year. However, there is a drop of 14% compared to 2019.

One in five units

Sales of electrified vehicles - fully electric and plug-in hybrids - also played a key role in this rebound. This category accounted for one in every five vehicles delivered in July.

Sales of 100% electric cars registered a significant increase in the first seven months of the year (88.4%), with a total of 56,241 units, boosted by measures such as energy-saving certificates. In the last month alone, electric vehicle registrations reached 8,873 units, more than doubling the figure for the same month last year (up 122.3%). So far this year, they have accumulated 134,063 sales, already exceeding the total market of 2024 in July.

"The end of the Moves funds in some regions is a sign that there is a growing demand for pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," said José López-Tafall, Anfac's general director yesterday.

But while electric van registrations rose by 102.6% in July, with an annual increase of 67.7%, electric moped registrations fell by 6% in the last month and 5.6% annually.

Apart from electrified models, registrations of light commercial vehicles also performed very positively, reaching 17,509 units in July, an increase of 17.2%. In contrast, registrations of commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses were negative, with a drop of 8.5% and 2,633 units.