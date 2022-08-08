Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the 243 flights affected this Monday, 8 August During the 12 days of cabin crew strike action in July, some 319 cancellations and around 3,700 delays were recorded at Spanish airports, according to the unions

The nightmare returns for many air travellers in Spain this Monday, 8 August. The strike action by cabin crew Ryanair’s Spanish bases resume.

The industrial action, announced by the Unión Sindical Obrera (USO), will continue for five months - until 7 January 2023 - every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Irish low-cost airline operates bases in Spain at Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza.

Today, by 7pm, a total of 243 flights had been affected: with 10 cancellations and 233 affected by delays.

The trade union organisation has called on Ryanair to comply with Spanish labour law and the "immediate" reinstatement of 11 workers "unfairly dismissed for exercising their right to strike", and that the “more than 100” actions launched against staff, which could end in possible dismissal, are withdrawn.

"We are very positive, we believe that the strike take-up today will be like the previous ones," said USO union delegate Lidia Arasanz.

