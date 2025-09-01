Ryanair to incentivise staff by paying more if they spot oversized cabin bags at boarding gate

C. P. S. Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 15:03 Share

Ryanair will further incentivise its airport staff to detect oversized cabin bags exceeding its permitted dimensions. From November onwards, the Irish airline will raise the bonus employees will receive from 1.50 to 2.50 euros per bag.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary confirmed the new incentive scheme in an interview for Irish television. He defended the measure as a tool to ensure punctuality. According to O'Leary, boarding delays are often due to the need to relocate oversized cabin bags in the hold. With this bonus, he seeks not only to streamline the process, but also to ensure "fair" treatment for compliant passengers.

In addition, the company will remove the monthly limit on bonuses that an employee could accrue for this task set at 80 euros, further incentivising strict surveillance at boarding gates.

Currently, Ryanair passengers can carry one small piece of luggage with a maximum size of 40x30x20cm centimetres free of charge. The bag must fit under the seat in front of them.

Any luggage exceeding these dimensions is subject to additional charges of up to 75 euros at the boarding gate. If you want to bring on board a carry-on bag, up to 55x40x20 centimetres, Ryanair also requires you to pay an additional fee.

Legal, but controversial

From a legal perspective, airlines are free to set their own baggage policies, as long as they communicate them transparently prior to purchase. However, the way in which these policies are applied generates intense debate.

Lawyer and passenger rights expert at AirCashBack David Janoszka says that, although the EU is working on common rules, hand luggage allowances are currently not regulated at either national or international level.

"This means that airlines are free to set the dimensions and charges and, therefore, have the right to check compliance at the boarding gate," says the lawyer, adding that "while these practices are legal, they motivate massive controls and should prompt the EU legislator to regulate this matter more quickly".

The debate on baggage policies has reached European institutions. On 5 June, EU transport ministers agreed on a proposal that all passengers should be guaranteed free hand luggage with a minimum size of 40x30x15cm centimetres.