Aircraft in the Ryanair fleet (file image). SUR
Ryanair commits to five-billion-euro investment in Spain during meeting with PM Sánchez
Air travel

Ryanair commits to five-billion-euro investment in Spain during meeting with PM Sánchez

At the meeting, Irish airline group CEO Michal O'Leary agreed to work on the reinforcement of regional airports, boosting the economy of lesser-known areas of the country

Europa Press

Madrid

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:27

Ryanair plans to invest five billion euros in Spain over the next seven years as part of the carrier's long term commitment to the country.

The revelation came after Spanish president Pedro Sanchez met with Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary on Friday 12 January in Madrid. The Spanish PM said the commitment reflected the "stability and potential of the Spanish economy" and the confidence of investors in the country.

Ryanair plans to carry more passengers to Spain, growing from the current 55 million to 77 million as it increases the number of routes from 730 to more than 1,000 by 2030. A total of 33 new planes and five new bases are also part of Ryanair's roadmap. At the meeting, O'Leary agreed to work on the reinforcement of regional airports, boosting the economy of lesser-known areas of Spain.

Some 6,500 employees work for Ryanair in Spain. The airline is the leader for the number of passengers it flies in Spain with more than 700 routes from 29 countries.

