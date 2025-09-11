Lodgers of baby's parents arrested for putting shards of glass in food jar

Europa Press Madrid Thursday, 11 September 2025, 16:04 Share

The National Police officers in Spain have arrested a man and a woman in the Madrid district of San Blas as alleged perpetrators of a crime of injury for inserting pieces of glass in the food jar of a baby, the force reported in a statement. The accused allegedly put small shards of glass inside a jar of baby food that the family kept in the fridge of their home, which they shared with the couple, who had a rented room.

The incident occurred on 30 August when the mother of the ten-month-old child began to feed the baby and noticed that there were small objects mixed with the food at the bottom of the baby's bowl. After pouring the contents of the jar onto a plate, she noticed that in addition to the purée, there were small crystals that could have come from a bottle. It was at this point that the CIMACC 091 emergency control room was called and a police patrol was sent to investigate the matter.

From the outset, suspicion fell on the two people with whom they shared the house, as they had been involved in a confrontation in the past. The man and woman were arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crime and were subsequently handed over to the courts.