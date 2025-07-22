Police warn that roadside scams are on the rise in Spain involving fake breakdowns and exorbitant payment demands

J. Bacorelle El Barco de Ávila Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 16:14 Compartir

Drivers in the Zaragoza, Castelldefels, Ávila and Torelló areas of Spain have recently become targets of roadside scams involving simulated breakdowns, for which "fake mechanics" demand large sums of money.

Spanish police have warned of the proliferation of such scams, reminding people that they should call official roadside breakdown services in case of a breakdown.

The 'modus operandi' of this recent scam is carried out by groups of up to three individuals who approach people parked on the side of the road. The first person warns the driver of a strange noise or a fallen car part. Then, the second individual arrives, posing as a mechanic.

After a brief inspection, the fake mechanic claims that an important part is faulty or missing and convinces the driver to move the vehicle to another location. The third accomplice is called during the journey under the pretext that they are the person who can supply the missing part.

Once at the new location, the scammers simulate the repair of the vehicle, lifting the car with a hydraulic jack and asking the victim to stay inside. At the end, they demand between 600 and 800 euros in cash, claiming that the real cost of the "part" would be much higher. In extreme cases, if the victim does not have the money, the fraudsters accompany them to an ATM cash machine or even to their home to get the money.

Elderly victims

At least five people have fallen prey to this scam in Zaragoza. The police in Castelldefels (Barcelona) also arrested three men in May while they were attempting to swindle an elderly man out of 1,165 euros for a supposedly flat tyre.

Officers intercepted them as they were heading to the bank for the victim to withdraw money. They detected that another person had been scammed just minutes earlier.

A similar type of fraud was detected in Ávila, in March. The National Police arrested three people who were asking drivers to stop under the pretext that the target's car had an issue. The scammers would wear work clothes with garage logos to increase the credibility of the deception.

In February 2024, a fake mechanic and his accomplice were arrested in Torelló (Barcelona) for defrauding an 80-year-old man of 1,300 euros for a simulated breakdown.

Police recommendations

In the face of this worrying wave of scams, the National Police have issued a series of key recommendations to the public.

In the event of a suspected breakdown, always contact your insurance company or a trusted professional workshop. Also be wary of those who insistently offer mechanical help without clear identification.

If you are a victim of this scam, you should report it immediately via 091 or at the nearest police station.

The authorities insist that these crimes are based on deception, psychological pressure and the appearance of professionalism. The collaboration of the public and reporting these crimes is essential to dismantle these networks and prevent more people from being scammed.